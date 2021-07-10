Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

LON PMI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 319,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.96. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £293.72 million and a PE ratio of 36.47.

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.