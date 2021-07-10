Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

