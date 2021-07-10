Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

