Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

