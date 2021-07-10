Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,562,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

