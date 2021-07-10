Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

