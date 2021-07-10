Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

