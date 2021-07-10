Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

