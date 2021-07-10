Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

NYSE:WSM opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

