ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.16. 3,418,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,275,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 434.1% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

