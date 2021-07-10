Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.69. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

