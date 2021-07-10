Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $53.26

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $50.10. Prothena shares last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

