Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 287.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

