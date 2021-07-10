Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Century Bancorp worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $635.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.14. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 26.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

