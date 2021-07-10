Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

