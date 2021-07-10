Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

