Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

