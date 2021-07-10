Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

