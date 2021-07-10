PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $318,225.78 and $135.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

