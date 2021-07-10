Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,277 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

