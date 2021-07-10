Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.42 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 138.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.