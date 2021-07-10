Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

