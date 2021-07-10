Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,568 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $217.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.60. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

