Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,198 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

