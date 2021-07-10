PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

