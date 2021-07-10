Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,205 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.