Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,205 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

