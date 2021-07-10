Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Increased by Analyst

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.25. Globant has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

