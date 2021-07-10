Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $69.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

