Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

MEOH stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.