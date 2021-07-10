Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

KNX stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

