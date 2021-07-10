Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.84 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.