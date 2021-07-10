Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.42 million and approximately $167.82 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.11 or 1.00037770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00945948 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

