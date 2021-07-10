Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VerifyMe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,816. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 1,372.29%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides technology solutions for brand protection and supply chain functions in the United States. The company's brand protection and supply chain functions include counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, consumer engagement, and track and trace features for labels, packaging, and products.

