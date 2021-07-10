Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CIM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

