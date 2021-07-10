Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.31. 1,021,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,867. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

