Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 18,204,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

