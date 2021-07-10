Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.