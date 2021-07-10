Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 5,399,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.