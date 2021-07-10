QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.