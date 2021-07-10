Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,495 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

SRE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $132.86. 1,536,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.