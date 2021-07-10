Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 628,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,280. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.50 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

