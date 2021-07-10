Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,965,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 190,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 3,900,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

