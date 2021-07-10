Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 3,109,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,894. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.