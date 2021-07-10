Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,341 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 2,385,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

