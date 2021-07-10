Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 171,261 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 81.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,261 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

