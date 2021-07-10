Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Shares of ODFL traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.58. 638,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,030. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

