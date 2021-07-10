Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

QDEL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

