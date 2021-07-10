Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Head-To-Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rackspace Technology and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 12 1 3.08 Twitter 1 18 16 0 2.43

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $27.96, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $68.81, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Twitter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.52 -$245.80 million $0.83 23.80 Twitter $3.72 billion 14.81 -$1.14 billion ($1.32) -52.25

Rackspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Twitter -23.05% -11.06% -6.39%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Twitter on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers MoPub, a mobile-focused advertising exchange that combines ad serving, ad network mediation, and a real-time bidding exchange into one monetization platform; Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Developer and Enterprise solutions, a software-as-a-service platform that enables developers to build products on Twitter; and paid enterprise access for its public data streams. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

