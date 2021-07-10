Rainicorn Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $8,258.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

