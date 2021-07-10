Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

